Over 50 COVID-19 Victims Cremated Together In Hyderabad Hospital Due To "Lack Of Transportation"

The Telangana health department said that although a video that is viral is indeed of mass cremation, there has been no manipulation or malpractice.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   24 July 2020 7:38 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-24T13:10:03+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Over 50 COVID-19 Victims Cremated Together In Hyderabad Hospital Due To "Lack Of Transportation"

Image Credit: oneindia

Following outrage over a mass cremation of coronavirus patients at Hyderabad's ESI Hospital's crematorium, Telangana Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy has claimed that "lack of transportation" led to the cremation of over 50 bodies in one go.

On Tuesday, July 21, Congress MLA Seethakka tweeted a video that showed mass cremation, and wrote: "Shocking. On 21st July, the reported #Corona deaths are said to be 7 by Govt whereas more than 30 bodies were cremated at ESI graveyard only. The govt from the beginning itself providing us wrong statistics to hide their incapability in controlling the virus #KCRFailedTelangana."

The Telangana health department said that although the video is indeed of mass cremation, there has been no manipulation or malpractice.

Dr K Ramesh Reddy said over 50 COVID-19 victims were buried in one go, but not all of them died on the same day. Some of the victims died two-three days back.

"More than 50 bodies were cremated in one go due to GHMC's facing difficulty to transport the bodies of Covid-19 patients. It was two-three days old deaths," India Today quoted Dr K Ramesh Reddy as saying.

