News

Locals Oppose Last Rites Of Meghalaya's First COVID-19 Casualty

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 16 April 2020 4:59 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-16T10:45:26+05:30
Locals Oppose Last Rites Of Meghalaya

Image Credits: Patrika (Representational)

The locals stated that the workers at the crematorium were not skilled and they lacked any safety gear to prevent the virus from spreading to people in the locality.

Locals in Meghalaya have opposed the last rites of a 69-year-old doctor who died of coronavirus at Shillong's Bethany Hospital on the morning of Wednesday, April 15. He was the owner of the hospital and had tested positive for the virus on Monday.

In the afternoon, the State government had started the formalities to cremate the body according to the guidelines of the Centre and the World Health Organisation(WHO). However, the local people refused the cremation, stating that the workers at the crematorium were not skilled and they lacked any safety gear to prevent the virus from spreading to people in the locality.

"We are trying to negotiate and find a way out," M.W. Nongbri, Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills was quoted by The Hindu.

Furthermore, the local traditional tribal body at Nongpoh also refused the burial of the doctor's mortal remains at his farmhouse in Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is trying to resolve the crisis.

The doctor was the first COVID-19 patient reported in the state. His six family members have also tested positive. With no travel history, the doctor is suspected to have contracted the disease from a silent carrier. In an effort to identify the infected person, the state government has started a massive search and announced a two-day curfew in the capital.

Bethany Hospital and its adjoining areas have been sanitised, the CM said. Over 2,000 people, who were in contact with the doctor, have also been identified.

Also Read: Gujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Modi Govt Sets Up Task Force For Scientific Validation Of Ayurveda For COVID-19 Treatment

NewsModi Govt Sets Up Task Force For Scientific Validation Of Ayurveda For COVID-19 Treatment

Goa Likely To Become First State To Defeat COVID-19, No New Cases Since April 4

NewsGoa Likely To Become First State To Defeat COVID-19, No New Cases Since April 4

COVID-19 Lockdown: Government To Mobilize E-commerce Logistics To Link Consumers With Kirana Shops

NewsCOVID-19 Lockdown: Government To Mobilize E-commerce Logistics To Link Consumers With Kirana Shops

COVID-19: Stones Pelted At Duty Doctors, Cops In Moradabad, CM Yogi Invokes NSA

NewsCOVID-19: Stones Pelted At Duty Doctors, Cops In Moradabad, CM Yogi Invokes NSA

Locals Oppose Last Rites Of Meghalaya

NewsLocals Oppose Last Rites Of Meghalaya's First COVID-19 Casualty

COVID-19 Lockdown: Hunger Drives Migrant Workers To Scavenge For Bananas Near Cremation Ground In Delhi

NewsCOVID-19 Lockdown: Hunger Drives Migrant Workers To Scavenge For Bananas Near Cremation Ground In Delhi