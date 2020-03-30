Gujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad
A coronavirus victim in Ahmedabad was denied burial at a cemetery after a protest by locals amid fear of the spread of the viral infection, the police said on Sunday, March 29.
The 46-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on Saturday and her mortal remains were carried to the cemetery near her house at Kagdapith in the evening. However, locals gathered at the burial site in large numbers and started protesting citing the virus might spread after burial and infect them and their children.
Despite attempts by the authorities to assure the people that the infection will not spread the body, the locals refused the burial. After hours of ordeal, the body was then taken to a graveyard in Danilimda locality. There too, the police and health officials faced protests from the locals.
Furthermore, to carry out the burial, the police had to cordon off both sides of the road leading to the burial ground and threaten to file FIRs for violating prohibitory orders, reported The Times Of India.
"Even as the ground was being dug up for burial, 400-500 people gathered and put up a vehement protest. They would not listen to our contention that the body was protected in a body-bag and there was no chance of spreading coronavirus. As it is a mixed locality, it was thought prudent not to escalate any tension and risk communal clashes," U D Jadeja, police inspector of Kagdapith, was quoted by the media.
"Stringent police bundobust was put in place and the road was cordoned off on both sides to prevent the gathering of crowds. The body was buried following all safety protocols," said Vikrant Vasava, police inspector of Danilimda.