News

Gujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 30 March 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Gujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad

Image Credits: Republic

After hours of ordeal, the body was then taken to a graveyard in Danilimda locality. There too, the police and health officials faced protests from the locals.

A coronavirus victim in Ahmedabad was denied burial at a cemetery after a protest by locals amid fear of the spread of the viral infection, the police said on Sunday, March 29.

The 46-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on Saturday and her mortal remains were carried to the cemetery near her house at Kagdapith in the evening. However, locals gathered at the burial site in large numbers and started protesting citing the virus might spread after burial and infect them and their children.

Despite attempts by the authorities to assure the people that the infection will not spread the body, the locals refused the burial. After hours of ordeal, the body was then taken to a graveyard in Danilimda locality. There too, the police and health officials faced protests from the locals.

Furthermore, to carry out the burial, the police had to cordon off both sides of the road leading to the burial ground and threaten to file FIRs for violating prohibitory orders, reported The Times Of India.

"Even as the ground was being dug up for burial, 400-500 people gathered and put up a vehement protest. They would not listen to our contention that the body was protected in a body-bag and there was no chance of spreading coronavirus. As it is a mixed locality, it was thought prudent not to escalate any tension and risk communal clashes," U D Jadeja, police inspector of Kagdapith, was quoted by the media.

"Stringent police bundobust was put in place and the road was cordoned off on both sides to prevent the gathering of crowds. The body was buried following all safety protocols," said Vikrant Vasava, police inspector of Danilimda.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: At Least 22 Migrant Workers Died While Returning Home Since March 25

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

News'Sudden Lockdown Has Created Immense Panic And Confusion': Rahul Gandhi In Letter To PM Modi

Maha Govt

NewsMaha Govt's 'Shiv Bhojan' Prices Reduced To Rs 5 Per Plate Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Telangana Judge Opens Court Premises To Feed Migrant Workers Walking Home, Arranges Transportation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsTelangana Judge Opens Court Premises To Feed Migrant Workers Walking Home, Arranges Transportation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Two Delhi Officials Suspended, Two Others Issued Notice Over Dereliction Of Duty Amid Lockdown

NewsTwo Delhi Officials Suspended, Two Others Issued Notice Over Dereliction Of Duty Amid Lockdown

Fact Check: Can Houseflies Spread COVID-19?

Fact CheckFact Check: Can Houseflies Spread COVID-19?

Gujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad

NewsGujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad