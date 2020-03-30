Gujarat: Locals Protest Against Burial Of COVID-19 Victim In Ahmedabad

A coronavirus victim in Ahmedabad was denied burial at a cemetery after a protest by locals amid fear of the spread of the viral infection, the police said on Sunday, March 29.

The 46-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on Saturday and her mortal remains were carried to the cemetery near her house at Kagdapith in the evening. However, locals gathered at the burial site in large numbers and started protesting citing the virus might spread after burial and infect them and their children.

Despite attempts by the authorities to assure the people that the infection will not spread the body, the locals refused the burial. After hours of ordeal, the body was then taken to a graveyard in Danilimda locality. There too, the police and health officials faced protests from the locals.