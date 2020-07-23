Kerala Reports Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Govt Ramps Up Measures To Tackle Second Wave

Kerala on July 22 recorded over one thousand COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

The state, which had received a lot of appreciation for keeping its COVID-19 tally lower than other states, now has over 8,000 active cases.

Of the 1,038 cases reported on Wednesday, 785 cases were a result of those who came in contact with infected residents. However, 57 cases couldn't be traced to any source.

"Of the total number of positive cases, 65.16% are currently locally acquired (locally transmitted) and Thiruvananthapuram district has the highest at 94.4%," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The case per million in Kerala is 419.1 as against the national figure of 864.4. The fatality rate in the State is 0.31 as compared to 2.41 in India," he said.

Kerala was also the first state to report the first COVID-19 cases in the country early in January this year.

After a dedicated fight against COVID-19 and controlling the virus to a very large extent, Kerala has now declared community transmission of the deadly virus. From the urban areas, the virus has now spread and become a matter of concern in the coastal hamlets of the state.

Kerala has now ramped up measures to fight the second wave of the infection.



After the lockdown was lifted, Kerala witnessed a huge influx of people coming in the state through the porous borders and also returned home using the Vande Bharat flights. The virus has alarmingly traveled from urban areas to the suburbs and the Coastal hamlets are now becoming a concern.

Meanwhile, Kerala has imposed a slew of measures to tackle the community transmission situation, which include the following:

Kerala's 'Medical Army' Door-to-door survey Drones to monitor quarantine violations Strict rules to wear face masks Containment zones still cordoned off Heavy police deployment in sealed areas Private hospitals to provide 20% beds for COVID care

As of now, 6,164 people have recovered from the deadly virus in the state.

