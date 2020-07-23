Rajasthan Labourer's Son Secures Second Position In State, Scores 99.2% in Class 12 Examination

Prakash Fulwariya, son of a construction worker in Rajasthan's Barmer district surmounted all odds to score 99.20 per cent marks and secured the second position in the state board examination.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the 12th Arts stream results on Tuesday, July 21, in which the young boy scored 496 out of 500 marks.

Fulwariya reportedly clinched 100 marks in Hindi and History, 99 in Hindi Literature and English, and 98 in Political Science.

"I had worked hard and expected to score full marks in all subjects," said the boy, disappointed on losing four marks, reported Hindustan Times.

On being asked about his ambitions, Fulwariya who hails from Loharawa village in Barmer district said he wants to become an IAS officer "not for myself but for people like me who have to struggle to study."

"In our village, power cut is a big problem. Often my sister and I had to study using torch. On most days, there was no electricity at night," he added.

Fulwariya narrated his experience of preparing for the examinations and the way determination played a key role in his success. His father, Channa Ram, who is a daily wage earner working at construction sites has been bed-ridden for some time after a paralytic attack.

Apart from financial constraints, the family also has to face water and electricity issues which at times forced him to sit under a tree or use the light of the mobile phone to study.

"For lack of resources, I will go to a nearby college for higher education. After graduation, I will prepare for the civil services examination. I want to become an IAS to help poor students like me who live in remote areas like mine," he added.

The boy had received 96 per cent marks in his 10th results. On being asked why he didn't opt for science after that he said, "I had an interest in Arts. Many told me to opt for science after I got 96% but I did not wish to study that."

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara took to Twitter to praise Fulwariya's achievements.

आज 12वीं कला के जारी परिणाम में, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय लोहारवा बाड़मेर के होनहार प्रकाश ने 99.20 फीसदी अंक प्राप्त कर ना केवल अपने परिवार,गुरुजनों और विद्यालय का बल्कि प्रदेश में सरकारी स्कूलों का नाम रोशन किया है। प्रकाश एवं उनके पिता चन्ना राम जी को बहुत बहुत बधाई । pic.twitter.com/5FrWNlK2Vs — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 21, 2020

Also Read: [Video] Mother Takes On Kidnappers To Rescue Her 4-Yr-Old Daughter In Delhi

