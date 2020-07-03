Karnataka: Salon Owner In Bengaluru Dies While Awaiting COVID-19 Test Result

A salon owner in Bengaluru, suffering from pneumonia waited for over 4 days for his COVID-19 test results. However, the report came after he passed away, confirming he that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

His family members claim that the delay in testing deprived the 45 year old man of a chance to receive proper medical care that he critically needed.

The patient had originally been transferred from Employees State Insurance Hospital Rajajinagar to KC General hospital where he was not given any medical attention. Instead, all resources were diverted towards confirmed COVID-19 patients.

"For 96 hours, the patient lay in an open bed, without any special consideration made to the fact that he had pneumonia. He was not given a single pill or injection in two days because he was not officially a Covid-19 patient," B Narayanaswamy, a leader from the Savita Samaj told the Deccan Herald.

The patient's swab sample had been taken and sent to the GKVK testing lab responsible for handling the brunt of new test loads as the labs at NIMHANS and BMCRI were closed.

The KC General Hospital which has 360 beds, reserved 265 for non COVID patients and 95 for infected patients, including 6 ICU beds.

At least three other Covid-positive individuals were said to have died in the city on Wednesday, after being deprived of care by several hospitals.

