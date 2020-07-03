Karnataka Govt Issues Notice To 18 Private, Public Bengaluru Hospitals For Denying Treatment To Man With Influenza-Like Symptoms

The Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Services in Karnataka issued a show-cause notice to 18 private and public hospitals in Bengaluru for denying treatment to a 52-year-old, who later died of influenza-like illness symptoms.



According to an Indian Express report, the notice was issued following reports which indicated that Bhawarlal Sujani could not get admission at various hospitals on June 27 and 28.

Private hospitals in the city, such as Bowring, Fortis and Manipal, have been asked to get back within 24 hours explaining why action should not be initiated against them, including under the State Disaster Management Act.

According to the notice issued by the Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, states that Sujani "succumbed due to denial of admission by 18 hospitals… His son Vikram Jain and nephew Dinesh have stated that Sri Bhawarlal was taken to these hospitals on Saturday and Sunday for admission on observing some ILI-like symptoms. But none of the hospitals admitted on the pretext of unavailability of beds/ventilators."

Highlighted in the notice is the fact that private medical establishments "cannot deny/refuse/avoid treatment to patients with Covid 19 and Covid 19-like symptoms".

The SOP for coronavirus in Karnataka has said that the people with ILI symptoms are to be treated as suspected cases and tested.

The city is reporting a sudden surge in cases, resulting in increasing demand for beds. Currently, almost 100 ICU beds in government hospitals and medical colleges are full, and the government has been trying to get private hospitals to dedicate 50 per cent of their beds for COVID-19 patients referred by it.

On June 27, the state government had issued a warning to these hospitals for denying admission to COVID-19 cases.

The Karnataka government advised amounts ranging between Rs 5,200 per day for a general bed and Rs 10,000 for an ICU with a ventilator, for patients referred by it to private hospitals.

For those patients who avail private hospitals on their own, the price has been capped at Rs 10,000 for a general ward and Rs 25,000 for an ICU with a ventilator.

Although, in the case of patients who report directly to private hospitals and have a private insurance cover, there is no ceiling.

According to Health officials, private hospitals are favouring patients with private insurance.

