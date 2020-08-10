Rajasthan: 11 Members Of Pakistani Hindu Migrant Family Found Dead In Jodhpur's Farm

In a shocking incident, at least eleven members of a Pakistani Hindu migrant family were found dead in a farm in Jodhpur's Rajasthan on August 9. The police discovered another member of the family alive outside the hut they lived in Lodta village, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat said.

The man claimed he was unaware of what happened inside the hut as he was sleeping outside.

The migrants belonged to the Bheel community and had taken the farm on rent. The family had come to India from Pakistan's Sindh province in 2015 on a long-term visa.

"We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death," the SP said. "But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night." Barhat said this was indicated by the smell of some chemical around the hut.

"There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidence of any foul play," the top cop added. "But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion."

Barhat also said that preliminary investigation showed that there was some dispute within the family.

As per the police, the victims received threats from the family of their daughter-in-law, the wife of Kewal Ram (35), the only surviving member of the family. "She has been living with her family in Jodhpur for the past some time due to some dispute," the police said.

Kewal said that he had gone out to guard the crops from animals at around 10 pm on August 8 and slept there at night. In the morning, when he came back, he found all his family members dead.

"I then called my nephew who rushed to the spot with some other persons and informed police," Kewal said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy in Jodhpur and a medical board has been formed to probe the cause of their death.

