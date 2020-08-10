News

J&K: BJP Leader Abdul Hamid Najar Shot At By Terrorists In Budgam, Dies

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   10 Aug 2020 5:46 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-10T12:25:04+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: The Times Of India

A BJP worker, who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar on August 10.

Abdul Hamid Najar, a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam was shot at and critically injured by terrorists in his native village on August 9.

Soon after the incident, the leader was shifted to a hospital where he died early this morning.

Abdul Hamid Najar is the fourth BJP worker targeted by terrorists in the last one month in Jammu and Kashmir.

A few days ago on August 6, another BJP leader and sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad, in Kulgam district, was shot dead by terrorists. Ahmad was BJP's district vice president for Kulgam.

The incident occurred a day after terrorists shot at and injured a sarpanch associated with the BJP in Kulgam district. Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at in Akhran area and was later admitted to a hospital at Qazigund and his health condition is said to be stable.

Last month, BJP's Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in the union territory's Bandipore district.

