J&K: BJP Leader And Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kulgam

A BJP leader and sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was shot dead by terrorists on August 6. Ahmad was BJP's district vice president for Kulgam.

This is the fourth such attack on a BJP leader in the past few weeks.

The leader was fired upon by terrorists outside his residence in Vessu in Kulgam district, following which he was admitted to a hospital. He, however, succumbed to the bullet injuries.

The latest incident comes a day after terrorists shot at and injured a sarpanch associated with the BJP in Kulgam district. Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at around 9.30 pm in Akhran area. He was later admitted to a hospital at Qazigund and his health condition is said to be stable.

Last month, BJP's Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in the union territory's Bandipore district.

In June, a Congress sarpanch Ajay Bharti was also killed during a terror attack.

Political workers in Jammu and Kashmir are fearing for their lives thinking that they are vulnerable to terrorist attacks, especially those whose security has been withdrawn.

"Now we have left our security to Gods mercy. Ajay Pandita, a Sarpanch who was living in Anantnag, had requested for his security a number of times but it was ever provided until he was killed," Umar Jan, Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Pulwama had said.

Also Read: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Says Control Over State By Hindus Is 'Absolutely Essential', Triggers Outrage

