Jharkhand: Woman Constable Raped By Colleague At COVID Centre, Arrested

A woman constable was sexually assaulted by her colleague at a COVID quarantine centre in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The accused identified as Anil Kumar was arrested by the Jharkhand police on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

According to the woman's complaint, Kumar took her to the upper floor of the centre on the pretext that the coronavirus was more rampant on the lower floor, and raped her.

The incident took place on August 20, when the woman and Kumar were on duty, Sidhgora Officer-in-Charge Manoj Thakur told the media.

"She, however, lodged a formal complaint on Tuesday after which, a case under Section 376 (2) [deals with a police officer committing rape] has been lodged against the accused constable," Scroll quoted Thakur as saying.

According to the FIR registered, the incident occurred when the woman was guarding an accused in a dowry death case, along with Kumar. In the evening around 6:30 pm, Kumar asked her to shift to the upper floor of the centre, in view of contracting the infection anywhere near the ground floor.

"He then took me to the upper floor on the pretext of showing the safer rooms there and then raped me. He had also tied up my mouth so that I can't scream and shout for help," the complaint said. The woman was threatened by the accused of dire consequences if tried to raise an alarm.

The medical tests of the victim were conducted on Tuesday and the results are awaited. The investigation into the matter is underway, but the will to conclude after the medical reports.

A case under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

