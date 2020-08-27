"Delaying NEET, JEE Exams Will Compromise Students' Future": 150 Academicians Write To PM Modi

More than 150 academicians from across the country and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams, JEE-Mains and NEET, any further will lead to compromising the future of students.

"Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda," the academicians wrote in the letter.

The signatories include those from Delhi University, IGNOU, Lucknow University, JNU, BHU, IIT Delhi and some from University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University, Israel, among others.

"Youths and students are the future of the nation but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest," the letter read.

"The government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET...any further delay in conducting the exams will result in waste of precious year for students. The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government," it added.



"We strongly believe that the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out," the letter stated.



Over 14 lakh admit cards for the NEET and JEE were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on August 26.

While the NEET is scheduled for September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. Nearly 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.



These examinations have been deferred twice in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: 1,000 Centres Will Be Set Up For Conducting Common Eligibility Test, Exam Will Be Held In 12 Languages