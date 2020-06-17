Irfan Pathan Donates 25,000 To Cobbler Hit By Financial Crisis, Cricketer's Kind Gesture Wins Heart

The postponement of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had a profound impact on those indirectly dependent on it for their livelihood. One such among them is a man named Bhaskaran, the official cobbler of the Chepauk stadium in Chennai who in the absence of earnings was brought to the brink of starvation amid the lockdown.

However, the distressed man was pulled out of his drudgery by former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan who upon hearing the hapless condition of the cobbler donated him a sum of ₹25,000. Irfan Khan came to know about the plight of the cobbler after reading a media report. The cricketer went out of his way to help the cobbler, who is currently out of work, by donating the same amount of money as he would make during a regular season of IPL.

"Last week Irfan Pathan sent ₹25,000. I bought groceries for the family. Since there was no work, I had borrowed money and have to pay it back. I don't know how I will survive. If cricket doesn't return soon, I will be gone," Bhaskaran was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

With IPL postponed because of the COVID-19 situation, Baskar has been rendered without income for two months. His family of seven has spent days with a single meal.

"My sons are without any job and have their families now. I had some savings and managed with that. Had I known such a day will come, I would have saved more." said the cobbler in a report by The New Indian Express.



Bhaskaran sits on Wallajah Road in Chennai since 1993 and he has been Chennai Super King's official cobbler for the last 12 years. During the match days, he works from a small workstation outside the Players and Matches Officials area.

The former cricketer's kind gesture was appreciated by many. Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to hail Irfan Pathan for his benevolent deed.

Special stuff @IrfanPathan . Well done and to many more such small deeds of generosity from everyone. Sweet of you @RaunakRK to bring up to light such positive stuff as well during these grim times https://t.co/YFq1KJliIL — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 15, 2020

Irfan along with his elder brother Yusuf Pathan was earlier seen distributing masks, food packets, and medicines during the lockdown.

Also Read: Actor Sonu Sood Launches Toll Free Number To Help Migrants Reach Home Amid Lockdown