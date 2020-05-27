Actor Sonu Sood Launches Toll Free Number To Help Migrants Reach Home Amid Lockdown

In a bid to help workers reach their home towns amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, actor Sonu Sood has launched a toll-free number.

Moved by the plight of the migrant workers across the country, who were travelling on foot to reach their home towns with no food and water, the actor has been arranging hundreds of buses since May 11 for the workers stuck in Mumbai. On Saturday, he arranged 14 buses for 700 migrants belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, according to BBC.

The actor has now launched a toll-free number - 18001213711 - through which people can reach out to Sood's team for help.

"I was getting a lot of calls... thousands of calls everyday. My family and friends were busy collecting the data then we realised we might miss out on a lot of people who we will not be able to approach us. So we decided to open this call centre, it is a toll free number," Sood told PTI.

"We have a dedicated team working on it, trying to reach out to maximum people and contact each and every person. We don't know how many people we will be able to help but we will try," he added.

To send the migrant workers home, Sood has collaborated with entrepreneur Neeti Goel through the Ghar Bhejo initiative.

Earlier, the actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the healthcare workers treating coronavirus patients.

Ever since he started helping migrant workers, the actor's Twitter timeline has been filled with requests from those wanting to go home.