'Do Not Let Senseless Thuggery Prevail': Iran Foreign Minister On Delhi Riots

Iran became the fourth Muslim-majority country to officially react to the Delhi riots after Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the clashes as "wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims" and urged authorities to not let "senseless thuggery" prevail.

"Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif tweeted.

Before Iran, Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan had spoken up against the riots. In the past, the Ministry of External Affairs in India had rejected statements by Turkey and Pakistan. India has stopped buying oil from Iran under threat of sanctions from the US, The Indian Express reported

However, it continues to work on the Chabahar port. Following the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry issuing a statement condemning the "violence against Muslims", Indonesia on Friday conveyed its concerns over the riots that killed several people.

Last week, Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan had claimed that "massacres" of Muslims were widespread in India referring to the Delhi riots. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also warned against "radicalisation…of Indian Muslims", which he claimed, "will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also".

As per the latest media reports, the United Nations Human Rights Commission has also filed an plea in the Supreme Court against the new citizenship law.

