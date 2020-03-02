BJP Blames Umar Khalid For Inciting Delhi Violence, Kapil Mishra Continues To Walk Free

The BJP on Monday levelled allegations against former JNU student Umar Khalid for provoking violence in the national capital. The IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video of Umar Khalid's speech that he gave in Maharashtra's Amravati a week before riots in Delhi, in which the student is heard asking people to come out on streets in large numbers when US President Donald Trump reaches India on February 24.

Umar Khalid, already facing sedition charges, gave a speech in Amaravati on 17Feb, where he exhorted a largely Muslim audience to come out on streets in huge numbers when Trump arrives in India on 24th.



Was the violence in Delhi planned weeks in advance by the Tukde Tukde gang? pic.twitter.com/feUMwpPeKS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 2, 2020

The video was also shared by Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa.

"I promise that when Donald Trump will visit India on February 24, we will show how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is trying to divide the country and tarnish the principles of Mahatama Gandhi... We will come out on streets in huge numbers to tell (the US President) that people of India are fighting to bring everyone together," Khalid said while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Amravati on February 17.

Attacking the former JNU student who is all set to face trial with regards to the 2016 JNU sedition case, Sirsa, in an interview with Republic TV, said, "It was all organised by these kinds of people. Aam Aadmi Party is totally involved in this. Their Corporator is involved in the riots and they planned the whole thing. The plan was that when Donald Trump arrives they will try to scare Donald Trump and instil fear in the minds of the people across the globe which eventually will benefit the Opposition and Aam Aadmi Party."

He also said that that the role of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia needs to be "investigated" and they should be "questioned" for "inciting violence".

While fingers are being pointed at the JNU Student, the BJP leader who gave an ultimatum to the Delhi Police a day before the violence continues to walk free.

On February 23, BJP leader Kapil Mishra gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police and threatened to hit the roads if they were not cleared within three days. "We will be peaceful till (Donald) Trump leaves. After that, we won't listen to even you if the roads are not cleared," he said.

Kapil Mishra issuing threats of violence while a policeman stands there as a mute spectator, almost as if he's a part of the mob.

🇮🇳 'Democracy' in 2020.#Jafrabadpic.twitter.com/1gvqTn52zl — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadTISS) February 23, 2020

An hour later after the threat, several people pelted stones injuring both protesters and the police in a violent encounter.



Earlier that day, Mishra had also tweeted asking people to gather at Maujpur at 3 pm.

आज ठीक तीन बजे - जाफराबाद के जवाब में



जाफराबाद के ठीक सामने



मौजपुर चौक की रेड लाइट पर



CAA के समर्थन में



डंके की चोट पर



हम लोग सड़क पर उतरेंगे



आप सभी आमंत्रित हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 23, 2020

On January 24, 2020, Mishra compared the Delhi assembly polls to an 'India versus Pakistan contest' and in a tweet.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮

𝘃𝘀

𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻



8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆

𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶



8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Another tweet read: "Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi."

Alarmingly, the public representative's remarks did not seem to be inflammatory enough to instigate violence in the national capital.

However, Umar Khalid's remarks, addressing a rally in Amravati, and accusing the government of creating a divide among people have been labelled as the reason for the Delhi riots that claimed many innocent lives.

Several other leaders successfully got away with their provocative statements and attempt to incite violence, the list includes Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, Yogi Adityanath, among others, as the respective parties decide to remain mum on their actions that eventually led to the flare-up, claiming more than 47 innocent lives.

Even as senior leaders from the political fraternity condemned the inciteful remarks and attempt to spread hatred, none of them have been questioned or tried in the court of law like a common man.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was put under 'preventive detention' for organising peaceful protests, but Anurag Thakur's 'goli maaro' slogans remain unnoticed.

