One Injured As Nepal Police Open Fire At 3 Civilians Along Bihar Border

A man was injured after Nepal police opened fire at three Indian men near India-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj on July 19.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital and a probe is underway, superintendent of police, Kishanganj said.

The injured man has been identified as Jitendra Kumar who had gone to find his cattle at the Tola Mafi village situated on the India-Nepal border, along with his two friends Ankit Kumar Singh and Gulshan Kumar Singh on Saturday.

When the three moved towards a farm outside the village, the Nepal Police opened fire at them.

In a similar incident reported earlier in June, an Indian national was killed while four others were injured after Nepalese police allegedly opened fired at them at the border near Sitamarhi district in Bihar.

The firing on June 12 had taken place after a clash between the Indians and personnel of Nepalese police at the Lalbandi-Janki Nagar border. Locals had said that the men were working in an agricultural field when the clash between the cops of both sides took place.

Soon after the scuffle, four of them received bullet injuries while Vikesh Kumar Rai, 25, died on the spot.

Nepal and India share a 1,850-kilometre open border and people travel across the border for work and to visit family.

