'Man Attacked In Viral Video Was Paid To Chant Anti-Nepal Slogans': Varanasi Police

The Varanasi police on Saturday claimed that the man who was seen getting tonsured and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in a viral video, allegedly suffers from mental disabilities and had been paid Rs 1,000 to be part of the clip, The Indian Express reported.



The police lodged a case after the video went viral on social media, where the members of a Hindutva outfit tonsured the man and forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli had condemned the incident in strong words.

Arun Pathak, convener of the Vishwa Hindu Sena, which carried out the attack, shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on his Facebook account.

The group raised slogans against Oli and Nepal. Oli, on July 13 had controversy claimed that 'real Ayodhya' was in Nepal and not in Uttar Pradesh, as Ram was born in a small village in the country. Oli had also accused India of 'cultural oppression and encroachment'.

In the video, the man in the native language can be seen thanking India for providing employment opportunities to most of the Nepalese people, and helping them earn their livelihood in the neighbouring country than Nepal.

Senior Superintendent of the Police, Amit Pathak informed the media that six people have been booked under the case registered in Bhelupur police station, and the department took cognizance of the video.

The police also managed to come in contact with the person speaking in the video. It has been found that the person is a registered voter of India and lives in a government colony with his family in Jal Sansthan.

He informed the police that the group was known to him since childhood and lured him into being part of a programme if he repeated what he was asked to, and offered him the money for the same. The investigation is underway as the police are yet to confirm if the person is a bonafide Nepalese.



Also Read: Bihar: Three Former IAS Officers, One Serving Booked In Rs 7 Cr Mahadalit Vikas Mission Scam