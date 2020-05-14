Civilians May Soon Be Able To Join Indian Army For Three Year 'Internship'

The Indian Army has proposed a three-year "internship" for youths, both as officers and soldiers citing a "resurgence of nationalism and patriotism" and the rising "unemployment in our country".

As per the proposal, the Army has offered a short, voluntary "tour of duty" for those who "do not want to make defence services their permanent vocation, but still want to experience the thrill and adventure of military professionalism".

The main objective lies in making the proposal "attractive to the government, Armed Forces, corporates and most importantly the individuals" who choose to opt for it.

"The proposal is a shift from the concept of permanent service/job in the Armed Forces, towards 'internship'/temporary experience for three years. Unemployment in our country is a reality, however there is resurgence of nationalism and patriotism," the Army mentioned in an internal note.

The Tour of Duty will be open to all able-bodied volunteers across all arms, however, the entrance criteria for candidates will not be relaxed.

No compromise on training and no post-retirement benefits will be extended to the these officers. But if they become battle casualties, they will be provided with the same benefits as regular officers, which include family pensions and ECHS facilities.

The first batch of this model will recruit 100 officers and 1,000 jawans. Of the three years of their tenure, one year will be spent on training.

Interested individual's earnings for the three-year period could be made tax-free, and he/she could be provided preference in public sector jobs and post-graduate courses.



"The government may not make ToD (tour of duty) as a compulsory criteria for central/state jobs, however, any edge in terms of qualitative/quantitative/supernumerary criteria will give the scheme a boost," the note clarifies.

The proposal when passed by the government, will meet the Army's challenge of combating the shortage of officers and keeping its increasing pension bill under control. Currently, 30 per cent of India's defence budget is used in paying pensions.

