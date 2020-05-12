IAF Rushes Fighter Jets At Border In Ladakh After Chinese Choppers Spotted Near LAC

Indian Air Force has rushed its fighter jets in Ladakh after some Chinese military choppers were found flying close to the Indian territory. This comes after a scuffle broke out between the Chinese People's Liberation Army troops and Indian Army troops along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) in North Sikkim which resulted in injuries on both sides.

The LAC is a 3,488-km-long, de-facto border between the two countries.

This is the first time in many years that India has responded to Chinese attempts to violate air space by deploying fighter aircrafts.

The scuffle between the two troops occurred last week when both the troops were engaged in a face-off in eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in northern Sikkim.

In the first incident, troops of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh on May 5 that ended next morning after a dialogue between the two sides.

In another incident, about 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were involved in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border in which at least 10 personnel suffered injuries.

Recently the Pakistani Air Force also increased its patrols of F-16S and JF-17s along its Eastern Border with India, after the Handwara terror attack that led to the death of 5 Indian security personnel.

A fear of retaliation by Indian forces was cited as the reason for ramping up of PAF air patrols.

