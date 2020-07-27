Madhya Pradesh: IAS Aspirant's Gang Of Six Arrested For Looting ATMs

Six people, including a civil services aspirant, were booked on Sunday by the police for looting ATMs using explosives in the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh.

The main pivot of the gang was the 28-year old civil services aspirant Devendra Patel, who was robbing the ATMs since June last year, by blowing them up with the help of detonator.

Recently, they blew up an ATM in Simaria area in neighbouring Panna district on July 19 and looted cash worth Rs 23 lakh. Reportedly, the accused Devendra had learnt the technique of looting ATMs on the internet.

"Most of them are educated and have a good knowledge of technology. They used to come on two bikes by covering their faces. Two people used to overpower an ATM guard and spray black paint on cameras, two used to connect the detonator with the bike battery and two used to collect the cash. They used to take only 14 minutes in committing the whole crime," The Hindustan Times quoted Superintendent of Damoh Police Hemant Chauhan.

The police caught hold of the gang following the recent robbery in Panna after they saw the camera footage installed in a shop next to the ATM.

"Police got some important clues from the CCTV footage and arrested them from their native village," Chauhan as quoted.

As per the report, the police conducted a raid at Devendra Patel's house and recovered Rs 25.57 lakh in cash, eight live cartridges, two country-made pistols, detonators.

During the raid, they also found fake currency with a face value of Rs 3 lakh, fake notes of Rs 500 denomination, and a coloured printer for the work.

The other five accused were identified as Jageshwar Patel, Nitesh Patel, Jairam Patel, Rakesh Patel, and Param Lodhi, all residents of Khajri village of Damoh district. The gang members are being investigated by the police to know if they are involved in other crimes.

