Andhra Pradesh: Police Rescues COVID-19 Positive Tenant Locked Up By Landlord

The tenant’s mother had informed the landlord about his son testing positive for the virus, following which the owner locked them up, instead of informing the administration authorities and taking preventive measures.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   27 July 2020 12:43 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh: Police Rescues COVID-19 Positive Tenant Locked Up By Landlord

Credits: News18, Representational Image

The Andhra Pradesh Police rescued a tenant who was locked up by the landlord after he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The incident took place on Friday, near Poleramma Temple Street at Sattenapalli in Andhra's Guntur district, and came to light on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the tenant's mother had informed the landlord about his 28-year old son tested positive for the virus, following which the owner locked them up, instead of informing the administration authorities and taking preventive measures, The New Indian Express reported.

The victim later shared a video with the Guntur District Police, mentioning that the landlord locked them up in the house and sought them to come to his rescue and his parents.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the patient immediately to the hospital on a priority basis, while the parents were directed to stay in home isolation as per the advice of doctors.

The police urged the tenants to contact them if the house owner further demanded them to vacate the house, and warned the owner from creating any further issues for them or face repercussions.

So far, Guntur has recorded 547 new positive cases and one death, along with 182 recoveries. Total confirmed cases mount to 10,003, with 98 deaths and 4,934 recoveries.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

