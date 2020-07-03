Hilarious Video of Child Interrupting Mother's Interview With BBC Takes Twitter By Storm

A hilarious video of a child crashing her mother's interview with news channel BBC has taken social media by storm.

Dr. Clare Wenham, a global health policy expert from the London School of Economics, made an appearance on the news channel to talk about the novel coronavirus lockdown. It was while the interview was going on, when when the doctor's daughter decided to make an appearance.

In the video, the little girl can be seen interrupting her mother's interview to ask where she can keep her unicorn painting. BBC journalist Christian Fraser, a father himself, took it in stride. He asked Scarlett's name, introduced himself when she inquired, and even weighed in on the all-important interior decoration question.

"Scarlett, I think it looks best on the lower shelf," Fraser said. "And it's a lovely unicorn."

A child crashes her mother's interview on BBC 🤣pic.twitter.com/hIzbgjb7h0 — Jyoti Bougal 🇮🇳 (@JyotiBougal) July 2, 2020

The video went viral on social media and many mothers were seen resonating with the pangs of work from home for mothers. "Absolute scenes on the BBC News Channel," tweeted TV critic Scott Bryan.



A similar event had happened when Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was trying to talk about recent changes to Hong Kong law, and her young son wandered in asking for biscuits.

Earlier, Professor Robert Kelly earned the nickname "BBC Dad" back in 2017 when his two kids invaded a Skype interview he was conducting with the BBC. First, 4-year-old daughter Marion strutted in, then 8-month-old James followed in his rolling walker.

