'My Sense Of Hunger Came From New York, Not India': Vikas Khanna Gives Befitting Reply To BBC News Anchor

Michelin star Chef, Vikas Khanna has been devotedly working towards distributing food to least advantaged amid the pandemic.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   28 Jun 2020 11:41 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-28T17:13:29+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M

Image Credit- Facebook

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna's befitting reply to BBC news anchor when the later asked the Indian-origin chef that whether his sense of hunger came from India has won hearts over social media.

Vikas Khanna has been devotedly working towards distributing food grains to organisations and orphanages amid the pandemic. While speaking about his food distribution programme during the lockdown, the news anchor asked as to whether the chef's humble background was the reason behind his empathy.

"You've cooked for the Obamas, you've been on a TV show with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn't always that way, was it? You're not from a rich family. So, I dare say, you understand how precarious it can be in India," the anchor was quoted saying.

To which Vikas Khanna gave a befitting reply and said, "No, I am from Amritsar, everyone gets fed there in the langars. My sense of hunger came from New York."

The video went viral on social media and many showered praises on the chef for his apt reply to the BBC anchor's question.

While many were found criticizing the journalist for the appalling nature of his question.

