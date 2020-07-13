News

Google Announces Rs 75,000 Crore Fund To Boost India's Digital Economy

"This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the Google for India event.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 July 2020 9:49 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-13T15:42:38+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Google on Monday, July 13, announced 10 billion dollar fund in a massive step to boost and accelerate India's digital economy.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company will invest Rs 75,000 crore in India over the next 5-7 years.

"Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next five-seven years. We will do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Sundar Pichai said at the Google for India event.

The announcement came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Google CEO on Monday, July 13, and discussed a new work culture amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also discussed data security and cyber safety with the Google CEO.

PM Modi termed that interaction "fruitful" and appreciated Google's efforts in the field of education, Digital India, and digital payments.

"During our interaction, Sundar Pichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," PM Modi tweeted

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, Digital India, furthering digital payments and more," the Prime minister said in another tweet.

