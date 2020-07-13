Padmanabha Swamy Temple To Be Managed By Ex-Royal Family: Rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday, July 13, ruled that the Travancore royal family will administer and manage the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala.

The apex court overturned the January 2011 judgment of the Kerala high court which had stated that the state government should take over the control of the temple from a trust headed by the former royal family.

Soon after the judgement was announced by the SC, Princess Gowri Lakshmibai of the Travancore royal family said: "Great God's will prevailed. Will say more about it after going through the whole verdict."

After the verdict came out, devotees, in large numbers, distributed sweets before the sixth century temple, situated in Thiruvananthapuram. Some were even seen crying before the temple.

The Kerala state government appreciated the verdict of the long-running dispute.

"We are bound to go by the verdict. We have always followed the apex court order in letter and spirit," state Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The temple had made headlines after the SC in May 2011 ordered a detailed inventory of the articles in the temple vaults which allegedly had immense riches.

When five of its six vaults, known as 'Kallara' in Malayalam, were opened in line with the court order, vast treasure of gold and other priceless objects were discovered.

It was estimated that the value of the treasure amounted to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore. One of the vaults, Kallara B could not be opened and was later suspended by the court.

In August 2012, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium was appointed by the Supreme Court and he submitted a detailed report before the court in April 2014 alleging serious mismanagement of the temple by the trust and accusing the royal family on various grounds.

The temple was managed and controlled by the ex-royals' family until April 2014 when the court had handed over its management to a four-member administrative committee headed by a district judge.

The legal history of the dispute lies in the agreement of accession signed between the Kings of Travancore with the Government of India in 1949 by which the princely state of Travancore became a part of the Indian Union.

