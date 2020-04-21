Arrests In Jamia Violence, Communal Riots Made On Forensic Evidence: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Monday said that the investigations made into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were carried out impartially, and arrests were made after critical analysis of forensic evidence.

Delhi Police responded after several lawyers and activists criticized the force over the handling of the case.



"All the arrests made have been based on analysis of scientific and forensic evidence, including video footage, technical and other footprints," the police said in a statement.

Last year in December, the police had allegedly barged into the Jamia Millia Islamia campus after protests over the Citizenship (Amendment Act) stirred the university and turned violent.

The Delhi Police said that it is committed to upholding the rule of law and bringing conspirators, abettors and culprits of the Northeast Delhi riots to book and secure justice to victims.

The communal violence in February had claimed as many as 53 lives and left over 200 people injured.

"It will not be deterred by the false propaganda and rumours floated by some vested elements who try to twist facts to their convenience," it said.

