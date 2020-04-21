News

West Bengal: At Least 20 Cops Injured In Clash With Locals Over Coronavirus Victim's Burial

According to locals in the area, a police team arrived with an earth mover after midnight to secretly dispose of the dead body. Clashes erupted as locals resisted, and the policemen opened fire, injuring a youth.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 April 2020 10:24 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-04-21T16:47:47+05:30
Written By : Sumanti Sen | Edited By : Prateek Gautam  
West Bengal: At Least 20 Cops Injured In Clash With Locals Over Coronavirus Victim

Image Credit: NDTV (Representational Image)

At least 20 police personnel were injured in West Bengal's Alipurduar district in a clash with a mob which accused the authorities of secretly disposing of the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus infection. The condition of one of them is serious.

The incident took place on Monday, April 20, on the banks of the Teesta river in Salkumarhat area.



While three police vehicles were torched, the policemen left by a road that passes through the Jaldapara forest, NDTV reported.

However, Superintendent of Police Amitava Maity denied the allegations and claimed that they have lodged a case and are trying to identify those behind the incident.

Investigation is underway to identify who was behind the firing.

Claiming that the attack on police is unfortunate, Director General of Police Virendra said that the locals should have taken up their grievances with the authorities.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Pregnant Woman Loses Baby After Hospital Staff Makes Her Clean Up Blood, Beats Her With Slippers

