China: Xinjiang Government Forcing Unproven Medicine On People Amid COVID-19

The government has also been physically locking residents in homes, imposing quarantines of more than 40 days and arresting those who do not adhere to the rules.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Aug 2020 12:06 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-31T17:37:37+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: Wikimedia

The government in China's Xinjiang region is reportedly forcing its people to consume unproven medicine to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Not just this, the government has been physically locking residents in homes, imposing quarantines of more than 40 days and arresting those who do not adhere to the rules.

According to the Associated Press, a middle-aged Uighur woman, who was arrested during China's COVID-19 outbreak, has claimed that she was forced to drink medicine and has been consuming it for a long period of time.

Reportedly, the guards watched her consuming the unproven medicine, while it made her feel weak and nauseous. She has also alleged that the prison officers stripped her and others naked and sprayed with acidic disinfectants through a hose pipe on them.

"It was scalding," recounted the woman by phone from Xinjiang, declining to be named out of fear of retribution. "My hands were ruined, my skin was peeling," the woman told the media.

Furthermore, some residents are also being pressured into swallowing traditional Chinese medicine that has no clinical data about its efficacy in combating the virus.

The latest lockdown which is now in its 45th day was imposed after the Xinjiang region recorded 826 new cases since mid-July.

