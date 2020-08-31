Indian Navy Deployed Warship To South China Sea Post Galwan Valley Clash: Report

The Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea in a swift move after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh that claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

The Chinese have been objecting to the deployment of the Indian Navy ships in the region where it has expanded its presence since 2009 using artificial islands and military presence.

During the deployment of the warships in the South China Sea, the Indian warship was in constant contact with their American counterparts over secure communication systems. As part of the routine drills, the Indian warship was constantly updated about the status of the military vessels of other countries.

Simultaneously, the Indian Navy had also deployed its frontline vessels along the Malacca Straits near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the route from where the Chinese Navy enters the Indian Ocean Region, to monitor any activity of the Chinese Navy.

The Indian Navy also mulls to urgently deploy autonomous underwater vessels and other unmanned systems and sensors to monitor the movement from Malacca Straits towards the Indian Ocean Region.



The Navy is also taking care of the Chinese vessels present around the Djibouti area and has deployed its assets to protect national interest.

