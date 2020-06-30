News

[Video] Andhra Pradesh: Hotel Employee Booked For Attacking Female Colleague Following Verbal Spat In Nellore

As per the FIR, Bhaskar Rao had insulted her in public using filthy language after thrashing her with a broken arm of a chair in the office

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
Andhra Pradesh   |   30 Jun 2020 1:40 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-30T19:29:27+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credits- NDTV

A woman employee of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Hotel in Dargamitta of Nellore city was brutally attacked by the deputy manager of the hotel following a verbal spat.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 28 when the woman advised the manager to wear a mask. The incident came to light on Tuesday when a video of the assault went viral over social media.

In the video, the deputy manager C Bhaskar can be seen rushing to the place where the employee Checuri Usharani is sitting. He then drags her by her tuft and starts assaulting her on her face, head, and back.

After the assault, the victim lodged a complaint with Dargamitta Police Station. As per the FIR, Bhaskar Rao had insulted her in public using filthy language after thrashing her with a broken arm of a chair in the office. An investigation into the case is still underway.

