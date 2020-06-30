Hotel Employee Held For Raping One-Yr-Old Girl In Punjab's Mohali District

A one-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a hotel staff member in Mohali district of Punjab on Saturday, June 27.

According to the Hindustan Times, the incident took place in Mohali's Zirakpur town. The police informed that the victim has been admitted to the community health centre in Dhakoli but her condition was serious.

The accused, identified as Om Prakash, is from Uttar Pradesh and reportedly worked with the housekeeping department of a hotel located on Patiala Road within the town limits.

The infant's mother is a construction worker and worked at a site near the hotel premises where Om Prakash was employed. She used to carry her child along with her to the worksite.

On Saturday, she had left the child under a tree in a nearby park. However, when she returned, she noticed that the accused took her in the bushes and caught him in the act.

Police have booked Prakash for rape and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another incident, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by a man and his friend in Chandigarh.

Reportedly, the accused had come in contact with the girl in April, as he had visited her house for providing ration. Thereafter, the accused befriended her before committing the crime.

Also Read: Refusal By Wife To Wear Bangles, Sindoor Denotes Unwillingness To Accept Marriage: Gauhati HC