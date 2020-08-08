News

Kerala: 2 Pilots, 16 Others Die After Air India Express Plane From Dubai Crash Lands At Kozhikode Airport

All the passengers on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and at least 112 injured were taken to hospitals in nearby Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, authorities said.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 Aug 2020 3:10 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-08T10:40:30+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: India Today

At least 18 people, including both the pilots were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 passengers on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday, August 7 amid incessant rain.

At least 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members were on board the aircraft.

The flight was part of the Vande Bharat programme that has been tasked with bringing back Indians from abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minster Hardeep Singh Puri took to twitter to state that the plane overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two pieces. The minister also said that a formal inquiry will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).


Shortly after the incident, a global flight tracker website, Flightradar24, showed that the Air India Express plane tried to land at least twice at the tabletop airport, which refers to a runway on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation which drops into a gorge. Such an airport poses serious challenging conditions for landing.

