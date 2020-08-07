Uttar Pradesh: Now Trust Set Up In Mathura For 'Liberation' Of Krishna Janmabhoomi

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas has now been set up in Mathura, with 80 saints from 14 states as part of it.

"We got the Nyas registered on July 23 on the occasion of 'Haryali Teej' and there are 11 saints from Vrindavan who are part of the trust," said Acharya Devmurari Bapu, who heads the trust.

He further said that a signature campaign will be launched soon in order to connect other saints and seers for the 'liberation' of the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

"After the signature campaign, we will launch a nationwide movement on the issue. We had started the campaign in February, but we did not proceed further due to the lockdown," he said.

Shahi Idgah, located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, is the main dispute for the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The Trust is now laying claim to the four-and-a-half-acre land next to the mosque. They wish to use it as a 'Ranga Manch' (variety hall) meant for hosting religious and cultural functions organised by it and the temple authorities.

