Human-interest

Uttar Pradesh: Now Trust Set Up In Mathura For 'Liberation' Of Krishna Janmabhoomi

"We got the Nyas registered on July 23 on the occasion of 'Haryali Teej' and there are 11 saints from Vrindavan who are part of the trust," said Acharya Devmurari Bapu, who heads the trust.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   7 Aug 2020 2:20 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-07T19:52:48+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Uttar Pradesh: Now Trust Set Up In Mathura For

Image Credit: indiatvnews

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas has now been set up in Mathura, with 80 saints from 14 states as part of it.

"We got the Nyas registered on July 23 on the occasion of 'Haryali Teej' and there are 11 saints from Vrindavan who are part of the trust," said Acharya Devmurari Bapu, who heads the trust.

He further said that a signature campaign will be launched soon in order to connect other saints and seers for the 'liberation' of the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

"After the signature campaign, we will launch a nationwide movement on the issue. We had started the campaign in February, but we did not proceed further due to the lockdown," he said.

Shahi Idgah, located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, is the main dispute for the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The Trust is now laying claim to the four-and-a-half-acre land next to the mosque. They wish to use it as a 'Ranga Manch' (variety hall) meant for hosting religious and cultural functions organised by it and the temple authorities.

Also Read: Priest Who Fixed Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' Date, Receives Death Threats, Security Deployed

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian