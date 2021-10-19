Enter And Weep! Spain Sets Up 'Crying Room' To Remove Stigma Associated With Mental Health

In a bid to get rid of the stigma attached to mental health issues, Spain has set up a "Crying Room", right in the middle of its capital city Madrid.

Also called La Lloreria, the room is housed in a building and aims to allow people to identify and openly tend to their psychological health in the form of crying, taking some break, or asking for help, Reuters reported.



"Enter and cry," one signs displays. "I too have anxiety," reads another notice.



One corner of the room consists of telephones having contact numbers of people, including a psychologist, one can contact if he/she is feeling down. The room tends to address issues like anger, frustration, loneliness after a person visits there.



"It is an amazing idea to visualise the mental health problems. It is stigmatised to cry publicly in Spain like many other countries," said Jon Nelssom, a Swedish student who lives in Madrid, according to Reuters.

Mental Healthcare Initiatives In Spain

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced a 100-million-euro ($116 million) mental healthcare drive, including services like a 24-hour suicide helpline.



"Mental health is not a taboo, it is a public health problem that needs to be talked about, make it visible and act accordingly," he had said while launching the plan on October 10 on World Mental Health Day.



The demand for psychiatrists and psychologists has grown in Spain owing to the rising mental health problems. In 2019, 3,671 people died from suicide in the country, the second most common cause of death after natural deaths. According to government data, one in 10 adolescents has been diagnosed with a mental health issue while 5.8 per cent of the overall population suffers from anxiety.

