All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Enter And Weep! Spain Sets Up Crying Room To Remove Stigma Associated With Mental Health

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representational)

Mental Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Enter And Weep! Spain Sets Up 'Crying Room' To Remove Stigma Associated With Mental Health

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  19 Oct 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Also called La Lloreria, the room is housed in a building and aims to allow people to identify and openly tend to their psychological health in the form of crying, taking some break, or asking for help

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a bid to get rid of the stigma attached to mental health issues, Spain has set up a "Crying Room", right in the middle of its capital city Madrid.

Also called La Lloreria, the room is housed in a building and aims to allow people to identify and openly tend to their psychological health in the form of crying, taking some break, or asking for help, Reuters reported.

"Enter and cry," one signs displays. "I too have anxiety," reads another notice.

One corner of the room consists of telephones having contact numbers of people, including a psychologist, one can contact if he/she is feeling down. The room tends to address issues like anger, frustration, loneliness after a person visits there.

"It is an amazing idea to visualise the mental health problems. It is stigmatised to cry publicly in Spain like many other countries," said Jon Nelssom, a Swedish student who lives in Madrid, according to Reuters.

Mental Healthcare Initiatives In Spain

Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had announced a 100-million-euro ($116 million) mental healthcare drive, including services like a 24-hour suicide helpline.

"Mental health is not a taboo, it is a public health problem that needs to be talked about, make it visible and act accordingly," he had said while launching the plan on October 10 on World Mental Health Day.

The demand for psychiatrists and psychologists has grown in Spain owing to the rising mental health problems. In 2019, 3,671 people died from suicide in the country, the second most common cause of death after natural deaths. According to government data, one in 10 adolescents has been diagnosed with a mental health issue while 5.8 per cent of the overall population suffers from anxiety.

Also Read: After Quitting Job, 26-Yr-Old Civil Engineer Takes To Cow Farming, Earns Upto Rs 10L Per Month



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Crying Room 
Mental health issues 
Spain Mental Healthcare 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X