Odisha Govt Approves Rs 200 Crore Assistance Package For Poor Affected Due To COVID-19

Odisha government on Wednesday, August 26, approved a special assistance package to aid the poor and the worst-hit communities tide over coronavirus crisis.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a package of ₹200 crore for the families in the state affected due to the pandemic while reviewing the COVID-19 situation and its management with senior government officials.

"Chief Minister Patnaik emphasizing upon the revival of the rural economy, approved a special assistance package of ₹200 crore for the poor and extremely poor families in the State affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. The special package will help the development of livelihood activities of rural poor, very poor and the migrants," said an official release.

The assistance would also help the members of the Women Self Help Groups to revive their family enterprises and will also benefit rural, nano and micro-enterprises.

In addition, small industries, which are at least six months old, and manufacturers working for at least one year can take a one-time loan of ₹1.5 lakh.

Skilled and semi-skilled workers who have returned to the state, can avail themselves of ₹1 lakh loan for setting up a new enterprise or for reviving an existing one.

Enterprises which are managed particularly by the vulnerable tribal groups, widows, families with women as the head, among others will be given a loan of up to ₹20,000 for development. An official said the assistance package will be valid for six months.

Odisha has reported over 94,000 coronavirus cases which include 26,333 active cases, 67,826 recoveries and 509 deaths.

The Chief Minister has directed for the closure of educational institutions till Durga Puja vacation keeping in view the concern of students and guardians during the pandemic situation.

