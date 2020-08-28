Trending

Test People Even If They Don't Show Immediate COVID Symptoms: World Health Organisation

The development comes after last week’s comments of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stating that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to undergo testing. It was alleged that the move was politically motivated.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Aug 2020 2:35 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Test People Even If They Dont Show Immediate COVID Symptoms: World Health Organisation

Credits: Wikipedia 

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that people, who are in any way exposed to the novel coronavirus, should be tested even if they do not show immediate symptoms of infection.

The development comes after last week's comments of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating that people exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic may not need to undergo testing. It was alleged that the move was politically motivated.

During the new briefing, WHO epidemiologist, Maria Van Kerkhove said that although the UN agency has directed suspected cases and their contacts to be tested, however, the focus should be on people displaying signs of infection.

"Our recommendations are to test suspect cases, and we have definitions for those. We have definitions of contacts, and who contacts are of confirmed cases, and make recommendations that contacts, if feasible, should be tested regardless of the development of symptoms," Reuters quoted Kerkhove as saying.

"The focus, though, is on those that do develop symptoms," she added.

Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme further added that there was a reason for testing asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people, especially where clusters of infections were surging, but it is to be noticed that broad population testing was costly and unrealistic, as it absorbs exorbitant resources.

Therefore, testing the right individuals becomes all the more important, along with focusing on maximizing the testing in the clusters as well as the quality of the testing.

Addressing the press, Director-general of the organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the agency is organising to travel to China to investigate the virus's origin would go to Wuhan, where the first infections were detected late last year. In July, a team of experts had visited Beijing for the same.

Also Read: COVID-19: NHRC Seeks Medical Infrastructure Details In Jails, Writes To Prison Heads

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian