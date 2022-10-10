World Mental Health Day: Here Are 5 Pillars Of Wellbeing To Lead A Stress-Free Life

A person's mental wellbeing is crucial to mental health and overall wellbeing. Individuals who live a holistic, wellbeing-centric life can have more positive results than others who don't practice the same. Overall, wellbeing is an essential part of life as it doesn't only affect the psychological health of a person but the physical health as well.



According to the National Mental Health Survey report, nearly 150 million Indians require mental healthcare services, but less than 30 million people seek such care. The report signifies two dominant issues- lack of mental health infrastructure and the notion of being judged while consulting a mental health expert.

Another Lancet study India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative revealed that 197 million Indians suffered from several mental health issues in 2017. Out of these, 45 million suffered from an anxiety disorder, 46 million from depression, and the remaining from other forms of related issues. The report also claimed that cases of mental health disorders doubled between 1990 and 2017.

There have been many efforts to spread awareness around mental health recently, which has led to a positive change. Earlier, people used to hesitate to talk about their mental health problems in the dubiety of getting judged, but the scenario is changing at a slow pace. However, people should try holistic wellbeing practices in their day-to-day life to be in an adequate state of mental health. Here're the five pillars of wellbeing that can lead to a stress-free life.

Social Wellbeing

Social connections are linked with fewer chances of mental health disorders like depression and anxiety. It gives a sense of trust, safety, inclusion and kinship to an individual with greater empathy.

While talking with The Logical Indian, Pranic Healer and Instructor Chetan Murarka said, "Young people experiencing high blood pressure and diabetes ailments are just because of simple lifestyle disorder which creates immense stress and directly hits the mental health. Mental health is not only Emotional or Psychological. It also includes your social wellbeing. In today's Gen Z trend where the mind is completely influenced by social media instead of social culture, the Gen Z's are more insecure and in a state of loneliness/depression."

He added, "Running after temporary social media success, the mind is more occupied in finding shortcuts to success in which they forget the golden rule of "KISS - Keep It Short & Simple". Reading success stories/speaking to open group and just writing your feelings helps the mental state to release stress and make a disease free lifestyle."

Physical Wellbeing

Physical wellbeing directly connects with mental health and immediately impacts the same. It refers to a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, good diet and eating habits, adequate sleeping, and other practices. Physical wellbeing invites positive energy and feelings in a person and helps to combat mental pressure that leads to mental health disorders.

The National Mental Health Survey report also reveals that an individual's physical health determines their mental health condition dominantly. A person's thoughts, emotions, and feelings are directly attached to the state of physical health.

Mental Wellbeing

Healthy habits of thinking and emotion refer to the mental wellbeing of an individual. To maintain the same, one should practice self-control, self-regulation, sound decision-making, and open-mindedness. Emotional wellbeing is part of the same, which enhances the quality of thoughts and emotions inside us.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention also claims that mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel, and act and helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices.

Community Wellbeing

Participating in the community is a tested form of activity that increases positive emotions in an individual. One can participate in community activities like volunteering for a cause, showcasing talent, or expressing gratitude.

It releases a hormone called Dopamine, popularly known as the happy hormone, which dozes off depression and anxiety and loads positive emotions and thoughts in a person. According to mental health experts, people who participate in the community regularly have less chance of getting mental health disorders.

Financial Wellbeing

When a person fully meets the requirement of current and ongoing financial obligations and feels secure about the future on the lines of financial stability, it gives them a sense of financial wellbeing. It's also a crucial element in maintaining mental health.

Multiple studies found that people unable to meet financial requirements often face a lack of sleep, depression, anxiety, and stress. Research conducted by Health Direct claims that people also indulge in the use of a harmful substances to cope with financial constraints and show emotions of anger and irritation.

