Despite Rising Suicide & Depression Cases, Know How Much India Spends on Mental Health

In recent times, there has been a great effort by the government, not-for-profit, and private entities toward spreading awareness about mental health. A sound mind with a fit body is crucial to leading life to the fullest. The government is also preparing to institute the National Tele-Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) soon to improve the mental health infrastructure in the country.



The NTMHP initiative was first announced during the Union Budget 2022-23 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In India, the rising number of suicide and mental health disorder cases is a clear indicator for revamping the mental health infrastructure. According to data mentioned in the National Mental Health Survey 2019, almost 14 per cent of all Indian adults have or will suffer a mental disorder of any form -- depression, anxiety, or stress.

It is also estimated that nearly 38 million people in the country suffer from anxiety disorder and about 55 million from depression. It doesn't affect only the person but the overall economy of the country. According to World Health Organisation, in economic terms, the loss due to poor mental health among people comes at around $1.03 trillion between 2012 and 2030, The Hindu reported.

Spending On Mental Health Infrastructure Remains Low

Despite the high prevalence of mental health disorders among Indians, the spending on mental health infrastructure remains low. The allocation for mental health infrastructure in Union Budget 2022-23 was found, but the expenditure has not risen as the cases are rising yearly in the country.

In the healthcare budget, a total of Rs 83,000 has been allocated, out of which Rs 670 crore has been earmarked for mental health in the fiscal. It represents just 0.8 per cent of the overall health budget. Whereas, in countries like the United States and Australia, the annual spending on mental health stands at 5 to 15 per cent of their overall healthcare budget.

Out of 670 crores allocated to the mental health sector, around Rs 560 crores is earmarked for the operation of the National Institute Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS) and Rs 70 crore for two government mental health institutes in Tezpur. The remaining amount will be used for establishing centres of excellence and medical colleges across the country.

Health experts suggest that the budget allocation for the development of mental health infrastructure in the country should be at least 5-10 per cent of the overall healthcare budget. The people suffering from mental disorders require immediate support, which is only possible through revamping the facilities and expanding the infrastructure across the country.

