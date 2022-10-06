Fake Job Racket: 13 Indians Trapped In Myanmar Brought Back To Tamil Nadu, MEA Confirms

The COVID-19 pandemic-led slashed salaries and loss of employment have been a significant challenge for most Indian employees. To tackle the issue, most Indians search for lucrative jobs, especially in foreign countries, and several organisations promise to offer them the same at the ease of their comfort. In several instances, the offers stand out to be genuine, but often, it's a trap that searches for prey.

In a recent incident, as many as thirteen Indians were rescued who were among a group that was trapped in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar after falling prey to a racket that offered an international job. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, confirmed the same and informed that the Indians were brought back to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (October 5).

Rescue Operation In Myanmar

Earlier in September 2022, as many as 32 Indians were rescued from Myawaddy after a collaborative effort of Indian Missions in Myanmar and Thailand. According to officials, over 60 Indians were taken illegally to Myanmar after falling prey to an International job racket. After the information came to light, the Indian embassy started the rescue operation with the help of the Myanmar government.

The MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, took to Twitter and mentioned, "We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar. Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued. Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued, & reached Tamil Nadu today."

'Exercise Due Caution & Verify Job Agents'

The Indian Mission, on July 5, 2022, already issued an advisory cautioning against unscrupulous elements offering lucrative international jobs. The advisory reads, "The mission has observed in recent past that some lT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in the IT sector," NDTV reported.

The mission added that after initial recruitment, the Indian workers are taken to Myanmar illegally and unethically without any documentation. The mission requested Indian nationals to exercise due diligence and caution while applying for international jobs. The advisory suggested that the applicant must have a job description, company details, employment contract, location, and other necessary job details.

The MEA spokesperson has also confirmed that some more Indian nationals have been rescued from fake employers and are in the custody of authorities in Myanmar for entering illegally to the country. He added that the Indian authorities had initiated the legal formalities to bring them back at the earliest.

