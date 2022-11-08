Air Pollution & Human Brain: Know How Toxic Air Affects Mental Health

Air pollution is a public health hazard that significantly impacts a person's overall health. The toxic air pollutants make their way through the nose to the lungs. According to health experts, long-term exposure to pollutants can damage several body organs, including the lungs, blood vessels in the kidney and the respiratory system.

Recently, several cities in India, including Delhi and Mumbai, have witnessed poor air quality, and many people left their homes or stopped stepping outside their homes unnecessarily.

Several reports have shown that poor air quality leads to various health issues, including sore throat, eye irritation, and breathing problems. Some reports have also claimed its effect on mental well-being.

Air Pollution & Human Brain

Researchers in the medical field have known the effects of air pollution on respiratory health and other organs of the human body, but its impact on mental health has been less well understood. Now, several research has found that toxic air is unfavourable for adequate mental health.

Research published by the National Library of Medicine reveals that air pollution adversely affects mental health. It also highlights that mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety can be avoided through improved air quality.

According to a study conducted in 2019, air pollution results in psychiatric conditions. Those exposed to a high level of toxic air can also have bipolar disorder, personality disorder, and depression.

According to health experts, the toxic elements in the air, when enters the human body, directly affect the central nervous system, causing restriction to the ideal functioning of the brain. Several neurons in the brain are disrupted due to the breathing of toxic air.

