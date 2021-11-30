All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
About 43% Indian Employees In Private Sector Suffer From Mental Health Issues At Workplace: Study

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Mental Health
The Logical Indian Crew

About 43% Indian Employees In Private Sector Suffer From Mental Health Issues At Workplace: Study

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  30 Nov 2021 12:31 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Even in quite progressive workplaces, many employees keep their mental health issues undercover, fearing that being open to talking about them will compromise work relationships, hurt their reputation, or even put their job at risk.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Nearly 43 per cent of employees in the private sector in India suffer from mental health issues at work, a study by Assocham revealed. Also, a WHO report in 2017 found out that 18 per cent of depression cases worldwide originate from India.

While mental health issues in the workplace are natural for most of the companies, the stigma associated with mental health problems often prevents individuals from seeking professional help. Stigma is the result of negative perceptions and stereotypes and reflects a lack of understanding about such issues. External stigma often involves negative opinions, comments, judgements and assumptions made by others, while internal stigma could happen when the individual affected by mental illness internalises these negative messages, according to Free Press Journal.

Though most of the mental health problems are usual and treatable, the negative stereotypes or stigma associated with them often forces employees to not talk about the issue. Even in quite progressive workplaces, many employees keep their mental health issues undercover, fearing that being open to talking about them will compromise work relationships, hurt their reputation, or even put their job at risk.

Employees with untreated mental health issues generally tend to have more severe and costly health issues. For example, their risk of strokes and heart attacks is twice as high, and persons with mental health issues are twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes. This all adds up to missed office days and a loss in productivity that can primarily affect the performance of organisations.

Helping to improve mental health and well-being at work does not benefit only employees, but also the company as well as society at large. According to the experts, organisations can remove the stigma surrounding mental health by the following things:

Awareness Programmes and Open Discussions

The more individuals are aware of mental health problems and the challenges faced by them with such conditions, the less powerful stigma becomes. Companies can reduce negative stereotypes, stigma, discrimination and fear in their respective organisations through education on mental health. Also, it is important to create safe spaces for employees to talk about their individual challenges without the fear of being "judged" by someone. Employees need not to fear that they will be excluded if they open up to the fellow colleagues. Leaders can set the tone for this issue by sharing their own experiences.

More Attention towards Language

It is a common scenario across different companies to address persons with mental health disorders with words like "Downy", "Scary", "Schizo". This can contribute largely towards stigmatising mental health conditions. It is time to put an end to such practice and adopt ways that reduce discrimination, prejudice and stigma against individuals suffering from mental health problems.

Increasing Access to Resources and Programs

Various organisations use employee assistance programmes (EAP) to support mental health at their workplace. Some employees might be reluctant to use this resource due to shame and lack of understanding. Still, they can go a long way in creating an atmosphere that values every person equally and creates no stigma or discrimination. Organisations can also provide direct access to mental health resources, apps, and even mental health professionals to make employees feel supported and cared.

Mental Health Training

Experts say that it is important for every organisation to promote a culture that values its employees and understands that it is natural to suffer from mental health issues. Mental health training for employees can help them recognise the signs of a person who might be struggling with a mental health challenge and connect them to support resources. They can also offer guidance, through plays and other activities, on listening non-judgmentally, assessing the risk of suicide or self-harm, and offering reassurance.

Making mental health stigma a past thing is the need of the hour for organisations, experts believe. The typical human connection that every individual shares with his counterpart is more signifucant than what separates a person. Everyone struggles with doubt and anxiety. However, empathy is essential to see that common ground and build on it to create opportunity and hope for all.

Also Read: Over 4 Crore Workers Register On E-Shram Portal In 2 Months, 50% Women Beneficiaries

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Mental Health 
Mental Health at workplace 
Assocham Study 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X