About 43% Indian Employees In Private Sector Suffer From Mental Health Issues At Workplace: Study

Nearly 43 per cent of employees in the private sector in India suffer from mental health issues at work, a study by Assocham revealed. Also, a WHO report in 2017 found out that 18 per cent of depression cases worldwide originate from India.

While mental health issues in the workplace are natural for most of the companies, the stigma associated with mental health problems often prevents individuals from seeking professional help. Stigma is the result of negative perceptions and stereotypes and reflects a lack of understanding about such issues. External stigma often involves negative opinions, comments, judgements and assumptions made by others, while internal stigma could happen when the individual affected by mental illness internalises these negative messages, according to Free Press Journal.



Though most of the mental health problems are usual and treatable, the negative stereotypes or stigma associated with them often forces employees to not talk about the issue. Even in quite progressive workplaces, many employees keep their mental health issues undercover, fearing that being open to talking about them will compromise work relationships, hurt their reputation, or even put their job at risk.



Employees with untreated mental health issues generally tend to have more severe and costly health issues. For example, their risk of strokes and heart attacks is twice as high, and persons with mental health issues are twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes. This all adds up to missed office days and a loss in productivity that can primarily affect the performance of organisations.



Helping to improve mental health and well-being at work does not benefit only employees, but also the company as well as society at large. According to the experts, organisations can remove the stigma surrounding mental health by the following things:



Awareness Programmes and Open Discussions

The more individuals are aware of mental health problems and the challenges faced by them with such conditions, the less powerful stigma becomes. Companies can reduce negative stereotypes, stigma, discrimination and fear in their respective organisations through education on mental health. Also, it is important to create safe spaces for employees to talk about their individual challenges without the fear of being "judged" by someone. Employees need not to fear that they will be excluded if they open up to the fellow colleagues. Leaders can set the tone for this issue by sharing their own experiences.



More Attention towards Language

It is a common scenario across different companies to address persons with mental health disorders with words like "Downy", "Scary", "Schizo". This can contribute largely towards stigmatising mental health conditions. It is time to put an end to such practice and adopt ways that reduce discrimination, prejudice and stigma against individuals suffering from mental health problems.



Increasing Access to Resources and Programs

Various organisations use employee assistance programmes (EAP) to support mental health at their workplace. Some employees might be reluctant to use this resource due to shame and lack of understanding. Still, they can go a long way in creating an atmosphere that values every person equally and creates no stigma or discrimination. Organisations can also provide direct access to mental health resources, apps, and even mental health professionals to make employees feel supported and cared.



Mental Health Training

Experts say that it is important for every organisation to promote a culture that values its employees and understands that it is natural to suffer from mental health issues. Mental health training for employees can help them recognise the signs of a person who might be struggling with a mental health challenge and connect them to support resources. They can also offer guidance, through plays and other activities, on listening non-judgmentally, assessing the risk of suicide or self-harm, and offering reassurance.



Making mental health stigma a past thing is the need of the hour for organisations, experts believe. The typical human connection that every individual shares with his counterpart is more signifucant than what separates a person. Everyone struggles with doubt and anxiety. However, empathy is essential to see that common ground and build on it to create opportunity and hope for all.

