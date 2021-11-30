Over 4 Crore Workers Register On E-Shram Portal In 2 Months, 50% Women Beneficiaries

In just over two months, more than four crore people have registered on the e-Shram portal started for the workers of the unorganised sector. Of these, about 50.02 per cent of beneficiaries are women, while 49.98 per cent are men. As per the government data, the states of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh are at the forefront of this initiative with the highest number of registrations.

According to an estimate, the number of workers in the unorganised sector in India is more than 38 crore. However, due to lack of accurate information, these people were deprived of central government social security schemes. With an aim to facilitate the condition of these workers, the central government had launched the portal for the first time on August 26, 2021.

National Database Of Unorganised Workers

The e-Shram portal has been developed to create a national database of unorganised workers seeded with Aadhaar. It will have the name, educational qualification, occupation, address, skill types, family details, etc for the optimum realisation of their employability and extend the benefits of the social security schemes to them.



For online registration, workers can use e-Shram's mobile application or website. If an employee is registered on the e-Shram portal and becomes a victim of an accident, he will be eligible to receive Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.



Any worker who is working in an unorganised sector and aged between 16-59 years, is eligible to register on the portal including migrant workers, gig workers, platform workers, agricultural workers, MGNREGA workers, street vendors, domestic workers, fishermen, milkmen, rickshaw pullers and other workers engaged in similar other occupations in the unorganised sector. It is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers. They can register on the portal free of cost and are not required to pay additional charges.

Also Read: Uttarakhand Plans To Provide Tap Water Connections To 15.18 Lakh Rural Households By 2022