All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Pride India! UP Gets Its First Dedicated Police Help Desk For Transgender Community In Lucknow

Image Credits: The Times of India, Freepik

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Pride India! UP Gets Its First Dedicated Police Help Desk For Transgender Community In Lucknow

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  24 Jun 2022 6:56 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The ‘Transgender Community Desk’ is the first-of-its-kind gender-inclusive community policing initiative in the state and has been established to address the grievances of the trans community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a first, Lucknow police on Thursday (June 23) inaugurated a dedicated help desk for transgender people at the Qaiserbagh police station under the city Police Commissionerate.

After inaugurating the help desk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Somen Barma said the help desk has been set up with an aim to assist the people of the third gender in the community.

"The aim is to provide them a safe environment where they can share their problems and seek help," he told PTI, according to NDTV.

The 'Transgender Community Desk' is the first-of-its-kind gender-inclusive community policing initiative in the state and has been established to address the grievances of the trans community.

Desk To Remain Open Round The Clock

A Sub-Inspector has been made in charge of the help desk, which will remain open round the clock. Two helpline numbers-9454403857 and 7839861094-were also launched for transgender people to raise grievances.

Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur told The Times of India that two women cops will manage the dedicated desk.

Counselling And Legal Aid Also Provided

Among other services, he said, the desk will also provide counselling, legal aid in partnership with the department of women and child welfare, and the district legal services authority.

Barma said that the psychiatry ward of KGMU also has extended help as many transgender people face social alienation and fall prey to different mental and psychological issues.

"But now, they don't have to worry as doctors will counsel them at his centre," he said.

Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad was the first to implement the transgender help desk in India, followed by Thane in Maharashtra. While Mumbai police commissionerate and Kolkata police have a separate units to deal with transgender issues.

Also Read: Gujarat Tops FSSAI's Hygiene Ranking For Food Joints, Tamil Nadu Ranks 2



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Transgenders 
Police Help Desk 
UP Transgenders 
Lucknow Police 

Must Reads

Pride India! UP Gets Its First Dedicated Police Help Desk For Transgender Community In Lucknow
Triumph! Cyclist Ronaldo Singh Becomes First Indian To Bag Silver At Asian Championship
Here's Why Delhi Govt Banned Entry of Medium, Heavy Goods Vehicles From November To February
Gujarat Tops FSSAI's Hygiene Ranking For Food Joints, Tamil Nadu Ranks 2
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X