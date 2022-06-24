Pride India! UP Gets Its First Dedicated Police Help Desk For Transgender Community In Lucknow

In a first, Lucknow police on Thursday (June 23) inaugurated a dedicated help desk for transgender people at the Qaiserbagh police station under the city Police Commissionerate.

After inaugurating the help desk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Somen Barma said the help desk has been set up with an aim to assist the people of the third gender in the community.

"The aim is to provide them a safe environment where they can share their problems and seek help," he told PTI, according to NDTV.

The 'Transgender Community Desk' is the first-of-its-kind gender-inclusive community policing initiative in the state and has been established to address the grievances of the trans community.

Desk To Remain Open Round The Clock

A Sub-Inspector has been made in charge of the help desk, which will remain open round the clock. Two helpline numbers-9454403857 and 7839861094-were also launched for transgender people to raise grievances.



Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur told The Times of India that two women cops will manage the dedicated desk.

Counselling And Legal Aid Also Provided

Among other services, he said, the desk will also provide counselling, legal aid in partnership with the department of women and child welfare, and the district legal services authority.



Barma said that the psychiatry ward of KGMU also has extended help as many transgender people face social alienation and fall prey to different mental and psychological issues.



"But now, they don't have to worry as doctors will counsel them at his centre," he said.

Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad was the first to implement the transgender help desk in India, followed by Thane in Maharashtra. While Mumbai police commissionerate and Kolkata police have a separate units to deal with transgender issues.

