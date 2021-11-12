Child Rights Body Issues Notice To UNICEF, CBFC Over Screening Same-Sex Relationships Films In Schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Unicef India and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over screening of short movies depicting same-sex relationships scheduled for children in West Bengal schools.

According to the notice marked to Unicef India representative, the NCPCR has sought information for the mandate under which the movies were selected, the factors which were taken into consideration for screening the movies to children, and also the memorandum of understanding signed with the Ministry of Education and department of education in West Bengal before screening the movie, India Today reported.



A partner organisation of the Unicef, Prayasam, a Kolkata-based NGO will screen the movies by directors Salim Sheikh, Manish Chowdhury, Saptarshi Ray, and Avijit Marjit to promote inclusiveness. After media reports, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought the CBFC's confirmation whether these movies have been certified.

Pulls Up CBFC

NCPCR has also sent a notice to the CBFC, asking whether the movies chosen have received certification to be screened in West Bengal. In addition, the category under which these movies have been certified has also been asked for.



Both Unicef and the CBFC have been told to submit a report along with their answers within ten days.



The movies will premiere on December 3, 2021, at the 8th 'Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival' at Kalanjali Art Space in Kolkata.



The movies explore various aspects of same-sex relationships, from the reconciliation of the father with his gay son to the trials of a male escort.

