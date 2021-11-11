More Than 200 School Kids To Run Rajasthan Assembly On Children's Day This Year

All section
Rajasthan,  11 Nov 2021 9:53 AM GMT

The kids will be seen in various roles like Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, ministers, Leader of Opposition, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip. The event will be telecasted live on the official YouTube channel of the Rajasthan Assembly.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will hold a special session for school kids on the occasion of Children's Day, where they will get to see the inner workings of the House.

Around 200 school children have been selected to experience for themselves how the government functions. These kids will be allowed inside the Rajasthan Assembly on November 14 and will get the opportunity to run the House, India Today reported.

The event will be telecasted live on the official YouTube channel of the Rajasthan Assembly. It will be held under the aegis of the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Children To Be Seen In Different Roles

The kids will be seen in various roles like Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, ministers, Leader of Opposition, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whip.

There will be a question hour and zero hour, in which the kids will raise different issues and queries to seek answers.

The Rajasthan Assembly will be the first such Assembly in India where such a session will be organised, a statement read.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and the Leader of Opposition in the House Gulab Chand Kataria will be present on the occasion.

CP Joshi said the upcoming generations have been provided with an opportunity to run the House, raise questions and express their views with discipline.

The students will be seen dressed in "kurta and pyjama" for the session.

X