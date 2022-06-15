All section
Caste discrimination
Even After Decriminalisation, Struggle Is Never-Ending: Inspiring Story Of Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali

Picture Credit: Facebook/ Akkai Padmashali

LGBTQ+

'Even After Decriminalisation, Struggle Is Never-Ending': Inspiring Story Of Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali

Karnataka,  15 Jun 2022 3:49 AM GMT

Akkai Padmashali is a transgender activist, singer, and motivational speaker. She received Rajyotsava Prashasti, the second-highest civilian honour of the state of Karnataka, for her works as an activist.

Akkai Padmashali is a well-known transgender activist who willingly raises her voice for the transgender community to spread awareness. Akkai lives in Bangalore, Karnataka, but her works are widely known across the country. She received the Rajyotsava Prashasti, the second-highest civilian honour of the state of Karnataka and an honorary doctorate for peace and education from the Indian Virtual University. Akkai is a male-to-woman transgender person.

Akkai Writes Her Book

She wrote a book 'Akkai' in Kannada, which is her autobiography. The book mentions the struggle of the transgender community for inclusivity and equality, and it is the way forward for the community. She notes that her fight is for 'Social Inclusion and Acceptance' for the transformation of the whole transgender community.

Breaking Stereotypes

Akkai is the first transgender person in India to get a driving license in which her gender orientation is described as female. She's married to a trans man, Vasu. By this, she became the first transgender person in Karnataka to register for marriage. When Former US President Brack Obama visited India, Akkai was the first trans woman to be invited to an event. She was also invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the CJI of India by the President of India.

Activism At Sangama

Akkai Padmashali started her much-appreciated career in activism at an LGBT rights group, Sangama, based in Bangalore. She started getting motivated, and since then, Padmashali has been fighting for the rights and dignity of the transgender community. She said that society needs to educate themselves and their children to break the stigma. She fought effortlessly against violence against transgender.

Decriminalising Homosexuality

She agrees with the point made that the struggle of the trans community is never-ending, even after the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India. She added that social discrimination against the trans community exists, but we need to combat it. Emphasising the constitutional values, Padmashali says that "No one has the right to decide my identity... It's the constitutional right of every Indian. We need to promote inclusivity."

