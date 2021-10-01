All section
Two-Thirds of Majority Agree For Same-Sex Marriages In Switzerland

Image Credit: Pixabay 

LGBTQ+
Two-Thirds of Majority Agree For Same-Sex Marriages In Switzerland

Others/World,  1 Oct 2021 1:20 PM GMT

Switzerland agreed to allow marriages and adoption for same-sex couples, making it one of the last countries to approve gay marriage.

Switzerland became one of the last countries in Europe to legalize same-sex marriages through a referendum passed with a two-thirds majority. The Swiss Federal Chancellery reported that 64.1 per cent of all the people voted in favour of same-sex marriages. The nationwide referendum was under Switzerland's system of direct democracy. Amnesty International stated that opening civil marriage for same-sex couples is a milestone that the country has achieved. The campaigners for LGBTQ rights hailed the motion as a historic event for the nation.

Registration of Same-Sex Partners Allowed Since 2007

Antonia Hauswirth of the national committee hailed the approval of 'Marriage for all' and said that the activists would celebrate in the national capital Bern. The country had allowed same-sex partners to register partnerships since 2007, but some restrictions were in place. The move would allow gay partners to adopt unrelated children and permit lesbian couples to birth a child through sperm donation. With this motion, Switzerland became one of the 30 countries in the world to approve same-sex marriages, the BBC reported.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter mentioned that the country's first same-sex marriage would be conducted in July 2022. The international news media quoted her, "Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, regardless of whether it is two men, two women, or a man and a woman". However, Monika Rueegger, a right-wing Politician seemed disappointed and said, 'No Marriage for All'.

Switzerland Has A Public Ballot For All Major Decisions

Over the last 20 years, the European countries have seen significant changes, and in Switzerland particularly, all significant decisions are taken after a nationwide referendum, which could lead to several delays. The new law backed by the Swiss government and all the major prominent parties in the country was passed in the Parliament in December 2020; however, the Opposing People's Party gathered enough votes for a referendum on the same.


