Engineering Course To Be Taught In Kannada In Few Private Colleges: Karnataka Govt

The engineering course will be taught in the Kannada language in four private colleges of Karnataka starting from this year.

State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said it was decided with a consensual agreement between the government and the institutes.

The institutes are Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki (Civil), BLDAE VP Dr P G Halakatti College of Engineering, Vijayapura (Civil), SJC Institute of Technology, Chikkaballapura (Mechanical), and Maharaja Institute of Technology, Mysuru (Mechanical), Hindustan Times reported.

All of them are National Board of Accreditation (NBA) accredited. Up to 30 students can enroll for the course, and there would be no change in the fees structure. However, the committee comprising the head of the institutes had recommended a 15-25 per cent raise.

"While private colleges had pressed to increase the fee by 30 per cent, the committee headed by Prof Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor of Vishweshwaraiah Technological University (VTU), had recommended a hike of 15-25 per cent. But, given the COVID-19 situation, the representatives were convinced not to increase the fees," the Minister said.

For students who enroll under the government quota this year, the fees will remain the same as the earlier slab - ₹65,340 and ₹58,806. The other government also fixed a maximum cap of ₹20,000 each for miscellaneous and skill fees.

