Queersapien: This Author Recounts Challenges Faced By Queer Community In India Through Non-Fictional Narrative

Queer identities and homosexuality in India are more acceptable to the youth than ever before. Still, the freedom to express gender choices without any boundaries remains a constant struggle for the LGBTQ+ community.

The urban Indian population, through social media platforms and public events, has continuously participated in increasing awareness of LGBTQ+ rights. Still, it only represents a small part of their diverse challenges. In some rural regions, far away from the pride parades and online community discussions, practices such as secret honour killing are performed.

The decriminalisation of homosexuality is only by law, limited to urban parts of the country. People who identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community still suffer and are left with no choice but to run away from their society to survive in life. This set of facts might be harsh, but it's the sad reality of contemporary society.

Queersapien: An Attempt To Recount Challenges

The author, Sharif D Rangnekar, who identifies as a gay man, explores the meanings of love, freedom, and identity in a society where gender roles, religion, and caste dominate, through his lived experiences. The book- Queersapien collectively brings down the challenges of a queer community under one roof.

In the authors' words, it's a book that can't be put in a thematic box, much like queerness. Queersapien is not a revolution but an evolution of the self, a nation, and people. While talking with The Logical Indian, the author said, "In its truest form, nature is queer, and Queer is free. Nature is queer when water takes the form of oceans, lakes, rivers, rain, snow, steam, dew, and every other avatar it chooses and expresses itself through."

He added, "Queer is when one tree doesn't force another tree to become its clone, and every flower gets a place under the sun. Queerness lies in the consciousness that if left free, everyone becomes more rooted and stronger."

Decriminalisation Of Section 377

In his book 'Queersapien,' the author highlights the remarkable verdict by the bench of the Supreme Court in 2018, which changed the entire landscape for homosexuals who suffered due to the colonial-era law. But the challenges for the queer community were never-ending as queer love was politically excluded, morally unacceptable, and socially hated.

The author says, "This disproportionate hyperbolic representation of the judgment was reminiscent of yellow journalism. Queer rights and the movement, only a minuscule number of Indians could celebrate 'pure love,' 'love is love,' and love itself, as it was a privilege not available or accessible to most."

The decriminalisation of homosexuality focused on same-sex practices, making it legal. However, a more significant part of the queer community still struggles to recognise their rights and inclusion in mainstream society. Society should discuss, exchange dialogue, and debate on the inclusion of all kinds of people, as it's the only way forward to move on the right path of co-existence in diversity. A reader must read the book to understand the entirety of the subject instead of a glance.

Comments And Critique On Book

Commenting on the book, economist and writer Dr Sanjaya Baru said, "A detailed, personal, and arresting book, Sharif D Rangnekar's 'Queersapien' looks beyond tropes and assumptions to paint a wide-ranging account of what it means to be queer today. Part sociological study and part personal essay, this is a fascinating story, told with aplomb."

The member of parliament (MP), Dr Shashi Tharoor, commented, "A moving personal testament to the fact that queerness resides not just in the individual but also in her geography. This book is more than an autobiography; it is an attempt to explore the intimate relationship between the public act of love and private act of self-exploration."

The book goes beyond queerness from the space of sexuality, as it's about various constructs and norms that impact many lives, including queer life. The Logical Indian extends warm wishes and all the luck to Sharif D Rangnekar for his book- Queersapien- which has been written with the intent to establish a queer perspective, which the author looks into through different socio-political lenses.

